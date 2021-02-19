LIVE BLOG: Power back for 97% of Central Texas but significant water outages remain

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Roads could refreeze overnight after another hard freeze. Most interstates and highways seem passable but with icy spots. It’s best to go slow if you have to get out on the road.

The biggest issue facing people today — no water or very little water. A boil water notice remains in effect for the entire city of Austin. That is expected to last multiple days.

Power generations is improving at the state level, and that is allowing electric utilities to restore power to most of their customers. The ones still without power are generally the result of infrastructure problems — like downed power lines — due to the snow and ice storms.

6 a.m.

More and more people are having power restored as the morning goes on, but there are still thousands without.

Austin Energy — 15,984 customers without power

Oncor — 15,808

Pedernales — 613

CTEC — 7,436

Bluebonnet Electric reports that all of its customers have power.

5:50 a.m.

Photographer Julie Karam is checking out the roads on KXAN News today in the WX Tahoe. So far she's traveled I-35, SH 130 & SH 45N. She confirms I-35 & SH 130 looked great and SH 45N has dry stretches w/ icy patches. — Amanda Dugan (@mandydugan) February 19, 2021

5:40 a.m.

A dog was chasing our KXAN photographer, who rescued it. (KXAN Photo)

A puppy was chasing a KXAN photographer and ran right up to her. The temperature was just 20 degrees in Steiner Ranch at the time.

We have more on the puppy and how to contact us if you think this might be your dog.

5 a.m.

As of 5 a.m. Friday, there are still 40,520 people without power across Central Texas. The most outages are in Travis (16,508), Williamson (9,419) and Gillespie (6,932) counties.

Austin Energy – 16,508 customers without power

Oncor – 15,866 customers without power in Central Texas

Pedernales Electric Cooperative – 816 customers without power in Central Texas

Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative – All power back on

Central Texas Electric Cooperative – 7,330 customers without power in Central Texas

10:35 p.m. Thursday

President Joe Biden spoke with Gov. Greg Abbott Thursday night to talk about ways the federal government can help with the state’s recovery.

“I made clear to the Governor that I’ll work relentlessly to get his state what they need,” Biden wrote on Twitter.

Tonight, I called Governor Greg Abbott to discuss the ongoing situation in Texas and identify ways we can support the state’s recovery from this storm. I made clear to the Governor that I’ll work relentlessly to get his state what they need. pic.twitter.com/UBwH8DMep2 — President Biden (@POTUS) February 19, 2021

10:15 p.m. Thursday

Two trucks of bottled water are scheduled to arrive in Central Texas on Friday morning to help people in need, according to Travis County Judge Andy Brown.