LIVE BLOG: Power back for 97% of Central Texas but significant water outages remain

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Roads could refreeze overnight after another hard freeze. Most interstates and highways seem passable but with icy spots. It’s best to go slow if you have to get out on the road.
The biggest issue facing people today — no water or very little water. A boil water notice remains in effect for the entire city of Austin. That is expected to last multiple days.
Power generations is improving at the state level, and that is allowing electric utilities to restore power to most of their customers. The ones still without power are generally the result of infrastructure problems — like downed power lines — due to the snow and ice storms.
Top 3 biggest stories right now
- Austin Water: Be prepared to be without water for days, not hours
- What to expect once your pipes start to thaw out, steps to take if you have broken pipes
- No ‘firm answer’ on when power will be back, Austin Energy says
Helpful links as we weather the final few days of this winter storm and its impact:
- KXAN First Warning Weather forecast updates
- School closures/delays
- Stay connected. Download the KXAN Weather App. (Apple | Android)
- Winter storm tips and resources
6 a.m.
More and more people are having power restored as the morning goes on, but there are still thousands without.
Austin Energy — 15,984 customers without power
Oncor — 15,808
Pedernales — 613
CTEC — 7,436
Bluebonnet Electric reports that all of its customers have power.
5:50 a.m.
5:40 a.m.
A puppy was chasing a KXAN photographer and ran right up to her. The temperature was just 20 degrees in Steiner Ranch at the time.
We have more on the puppy and how to contact us if you think this might be your dog.
5 a.m.
As of 5 a.m. Friday, there are still 40,520 people without power across Central Texas. The most outages are in Travis (16,508), Williamson (9,419) and Gillespie (6,932) counties.
Austin Energy – 16,508 customers without power
Oncor – 15,866 customers without power in Central Texas
Pedernales Electric Cooperative – 816 customers without power in Central Texas
Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative – All power back on
Central Texas Electric Cooperative – 7,330 customers without power in Central Texas
10:35 p.m. Thursday
President Joe Biden spoke with Gov. Greg Abbott Thursday night to talk about ways the federal government can help with the state’s recovery.
“I made clear to the Governor that I’ll work relentlessly to get his state what they need,” Biden wrote on Twitter.
10:15 p.m. Thursday
Two trucks of bottled water are scheduled to arrive in Central Texas on Friday morning to help people in need, according to Travis County Judge Andy Brown.