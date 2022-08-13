DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) – Some students in Del Valle got free school supplies Friday.

Texas YES Project, or the Youth Education Support Project, gave out their “Box of Dreams” supplies at Hillcrest Elementary. The law firm, Thomas J. Henry, hosted the event.

The “Box of Dreams” includes anything an elementary school student might need for the year.

“There’s tissues, there’s crayons, and there’s pencils, and there’s paper, and there’s a notebook,” Xavier Ramirez, a third grader, said.

Texas YES Project started supplying students and teachers back in 1998, and it helps about 150 schools every year.

“Every single family in this community is appreciative. The reason why is we have many multi-generational homes. We have families with multiple brothers, sisters, cousins, and so that way one family doesn’t have to work or have concerns to provide all of that school supplies for all of those individuals in their home,” Zach Beshea, the Hillcrest Elementary school principal, said.

KXAN photojournalist Frank Martinez contributed to this report.