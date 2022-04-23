AUSTIN (KXAN) — As her execution date quickly approaches, advocates for Melissa Lucio are attempting to make their voices louder. On Saturday, a national day of action took place across the country.

Thirteen cities, including Austin, San Antonio, Dallas and Brownsville all held rallies for her cause. Supporters are asking for intervention before she is scheduled to be executed on Wednesday, April 27.

Lucio was convicted 15 years ago of murdering her child. Her lawyers filed for a retrial two weeks ago. They said she may have been coerced into a confession the day her 2-year-old daughter, Mariah, died.

“With Rodney [Reed’s] case, it was five days before the execution where it was stopped indefinitely. I have faith, you know, it’s not over,” a supporter told KXAN Saturday.

On April 13, a letter from 20 Texas State Senators was sent to David Gutierrez, chair of the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. In the letter, the lawmakers asked Gutierrez to recommend to Gov. Greg Abbott that he “cancel [Lucio’s] execution by either commuting her sentence or granting her a reprieve.”

“New evidence that has emerged since Ms. Lucio’s trial points to the fact that her daughter, Mariah, died after a tragic accident and not by her mother’s hands,” the letter goes on to say. “A commutation or a reprieve would give her lawyers the time they need to develop all the evidence that could prove Ms. Lucio’s innocence.”

The case request for clemency is being considered by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles.