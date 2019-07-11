Free lemonade for police officers: Love with Lemons sets up shop in Austin, Pflugerville

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A young girl is combining her love of lemonade and law enforcement to raise money for injured police officers and their families.

Theresa Ann started “Love with Lemons” more than two years ago following the attacks on officers in Dallas, Texas and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

On Thursday, she visited the Austin Police Department Training Center and the Pflugerville Justice Center. It’s her seventh stop as she tours Texas.

Theresa and her family have set up stands in the past in California and Nevada. The lemonade is free for police officers while she asks for donations from others.

“It started off as something to show her that it’s better to give and now it’s turned into something bigger than I could have ever imagined,” Theresa’s dad, Robert Babcock, said.

They hope to do one lemonade stand a month to help each community.

So far, Theresa Ann has raised more than $10,000 with her stand. She’ll be in Williamson County with officers and the crew from Live PD Friday.