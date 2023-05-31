AUSTIN (KXAN) — Although summer is a celebration for countless kids, it’s also a very tough time for plenty of parents.

Many are attempting to make ends meet while ensuring that their families have enough food on their plates.

With school out of session for summer break, food is not as readily available.

According to Feeding America, 1 in 6 children in Texas are facing hunger. Many of these kids depend on free food from school breakfasts and lunches.

To help out, the Central Texas Food Bank is bringing back its summer meals program.

Starting on June 5th, the nonprofit will partner with 60 sites citywide, distributing about 5,000 meals a day to families in need.

“We are doubling our output of meals,” Central Texas Food Bank president and CEO Sari Vatske said. “We want to make sure that kids have access to food when school is not in session.”

She also mentioned that summer brings more challenges for low-income families.

“We’re looking at what we call the triple threat,” Vatske said.

“Kids don’t have access to free lunch, the cost of cooling homes increases and parents are faced with daycare choices. The need this summer definitely is on the rise.”

Across town, IDEA Public Schools have already started serving free meals to kids in the community ages 18 or younger, whether or not they are IDEA students.

If a parent or guardian brings their child, they also have the option to purchase a meal for only $5.

This is one of many meal programs that school districts in our area are offering this summer.

Below is a list of these summer meal programs: