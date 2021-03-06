Free disaster relief pickup event being held in central Austin on Saturday

Austin Liberation and Sunrise ATX held their Disaster Relief Mutual Aid event in Hyde Park on March 6 (KXAN/Mariano Garza)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Saturday afternoon, Austin Liberation and Sunrise ATX, two local justice advocacy groups, are hosting a free pickup community store for those still recovering from the devastating winter storm.

The Disaster Relief Mutual Aid event will be held until 4 p.m. March 6 in the parking lot of the Baker Center located at 3908 Avenue B in central Austin.

Food, water, clothing, home goods, hygiene products and more will be available for free for those in need.

For more information, you can email austinliberation@protonmail.com and/or sunriseaustintx@gmail.com or by visiting @AustinLiberation and/or @SunriseATX on Instagram.

UPLIFT Austin

Meanwhile, another drive was held for residents in the Austin area on Saturday for those affected by COVID-19.

UPLIFT Austin was held Saturday morning with various sites — the events were aimed at distribution of supplies for Black and brown communities in Travis County.

According to the UPLIFT Austin’s website, the event was organized to help alleviate the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on people of color, especially in Travis County.

The event was sponsored by several local groups and through a partnership with Proctor & Gamble, was prepared to distribute over $200,000 worth of supplies.