Free COVID-19 testing for Eanes ISD students, staff members this Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Eanes Independent School District will provide free COVID-19 testing Saturday for district students and staff members even if they show no symptoms.

The district announced the test site will be at the Adult Transition Services Building located at 1040 Walsh Tarlton Lane in Austin. The event will last from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Unlike its regular, daily testing, Eanes ISD stated people do not have to show symptoms or a close contact to test on this particular day. No walkups are allowed, though, so anyone wanting a test will have to register online in advance. Students will also need a signed consent form to receive a test.

According to the district’s website about COVID-19 testing, the tests will be self-administered by the person being tested, while someone will be there to provide advice about how to do so. An adult must accompany students 15 and under, and parents may help their child if necessary.

The district instructs people to leave immediately after receiving a test. They’ll then receive an email or text message sharing their results in about two hours.

According to the Eanes ISD COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 11 positive active cases among staff members and 40 positive active cases among students.