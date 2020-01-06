Free Chuy’s for dressing like Elvis Wednesday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — You finally have an excuse to wipe the dust off that jumpsuit in your garage.

On Wednesday, if you dress like Elvis Presley or Priscilla Presley at Chuy’s, you’ll get a free entrée.

Wednesday marks the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s 85th birthday. And celebrating Elvis’ birthday is nothing new for the Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant chain.

When the restaurant first opened in 1982 on Barton Springs Road, the eatery featured an oversized, velvet Elvis painting. His birthday has been celebrated by Chuy’s ever since.

Several Elvis tribute artists are scheduled to perform Wednesday at some of the chain’s locations, too.