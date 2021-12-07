Fredericksburg museum remembering Pearl Harbor 80 years after the attack

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas (KXAN) — The National Museum of the Pacific War will show a virtual presentation at 11:55 a.m. in remembrance of the attacks on Pearl Harbor 80 years ago.

The museum’s video will be shown via Facebook Live, according to the museum’s Facebook page, and will be hosted by Karen Stevenson, the museum’s director.

It features footage from the National Archives, Naval History and Heritage Command, National Park Service and the museum’s own archives. Joe Richard and J.C. Alston, Pearl Harbor attack survivors, are part of the presentation and testimonies are provided by Richard Abe and Ken and Libby Biederman.

Retired Gen. Michael Hagee, a Fredericksburg native and CEO and President of the Admiral Nimitz Foundation, will provide a special message.

Bill Smallwood, also from Fredericksburg, will play “Taps.”

More information on the production can be found on the museum’s website.