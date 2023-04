AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS took four people to Dell Seton Medical Center Sunday night after a nine car crash in the 1400 to 2100 block of E Anderson Ln., according to a tweet from the agency.

Two of those transported by ATCEMS are teenagers, and the other two are adults. ATCEMS said that all four have non-life-threatening injuries.

In total, 22 people were in the involved vehicles.

Drivers should avoid the area while responders work to clear vehicles and reopen the road.