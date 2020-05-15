Fort Hood helicopters fly over hospitals in Georgetown, Round Rock, Cedar Park

FORT HOOD, Texas (KXAN) — Helicopters from Fort Hood will fly over numerous hospitals Friday in Georgetown, Round Rock, Cedar Park and other Central Texas cities to honor COVID-19 frontline healthcare workers.
Helicopters from the 1st Air Calvary Brigade, 1st Calvary Division, will pass over hospitals and medical centers in nine cities. It is scheduled to start over Temple at 9:12 a.m.
We will stream the flyovers live once they hit Round Rock around 9:50 a.m. here in this story and on our Facebook page.
Here’s the schedule, provided by Fort Hood:
- 9:12 a.m. — Temple Baylor Scott & White Continuing Care
- 9:15 a.m. — Temple Olin Teague Veterans Medical Center
- 9:19 a.m. — Temple Everest Rehabilitation Hospital
- 9:20 a.m. — Temple Baylor Scott & White, South 31st Street
- 9:21 a.m. — Temple Baylor Scott & White, McLane
- 9:27 a.m. — Belton Cedar Crest Hospital
- 9:50 a.m. — Georgetown St. David’s Hospital
- 9:54 a.m. — Round Rock Baylor Scott & White
- 9:57 a.m. — Round Rock Ascension Seton
- 10:02 a.m. — Round Rock St. David’s
- 10:11 a.m. — Cedar Park VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic
- 10:14 a.m. — Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
- 10:42 a.m. — Advent Health Lampasas
- 10:53 a.m. — Copperas Cove Medical Home
- 10:58 a.m. — Killeen Advent Health Hospital
- 11 a.m. — Fort Hood Carl R. Darnall Medical Center
- 11:06 a.m. — Harker Heights Seton Hospital
- 11:07 a.m. — Harker Heights VA Killeen Vet Center
- 11:32 a.m. — Coryell Memorial Hospital