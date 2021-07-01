Former Smithville mayor arrested on sexual assault charges in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Former Smithville Mayor Scott Saunders, Jr. was arrested on two sexual assault charges in Fayette County last month.

According to his indictment, the charges, both second-degree felonies, stem from an incident in March 2012 involving one victim.

Saunders was arrested June 24. According to Fayette County, he posted bond and was released from jail.

Back in May, Saunders was previously arrested on three charges in Bastrop County: two counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child. Those charges stem from incidents in June 2010 and May 2015.

Saunders resigned from his role as mayor in January, saying he wanted to focus on his family and mental health after having a tough 2020.

KXAN has reached out to Saunders’ attorney about the new Fayette County charges. When we receive a response, we will update this story.