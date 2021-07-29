Former Round Rock teacher charged with indecency with a child, district says

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A former Round Rock elementary school teacher was arrested and charged with indecency with a child and sexual contact, according to a Round Rock ISD letter sent to parents.

Lawrence Doyle was a fourth and fifth grade teacher at Teravista Elementary School for four years, and taught virtually during the 2020-21 school year. Doyle’s last day with the district was June 1, RRISD says.

The arrest wasn’t connected to an incident on campus and the victims are not Teravista students, the letter says. The arrest has been reported to the State Board for Educator Certification.

Teravista Elementary School is in the Teravista subdivision of Round Rock near University Boulevard and North A.W. Grimes Boulevard.

Round Rock ISD is asking anyone who has information of possible wrongdoing or inappropriate behavior to immediately contact a campus administrator, use the District’s Anonymous Alerts program, or contact police, the letter says.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.