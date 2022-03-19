ROUND ROCK, TEXAS (KXAN) — The owners of Nutty Brown Amphitheater are back with a new venue in Central Texas.

A new era will be birthed at an all new space in Round Rock, at a music venue that will go by ‘Round Rock Amp’. The new location stretches 18 acres and is located at the former McNeil Park along I-35, south of the University Oaks Shopping Center. The new space will now be able to accommodate concerts, festivals and other community events, according to a city media release.

“We look forward to this new venue attracting great artists to our community, and the additional benefits it will provide for our citizens,” said Round Rock Mayor Craig Morgan.

Former Nutty Brown Amphitheatre. (KXAN Photo)

The original Nutty Brown Amphitheater along U.S 290 in southwest Austin shut its doors in November 2021 to make way for an H-E-B planned in the area. For seven years, the owners of Nutty Brown Cafe and Amphitheater have talked about plans to move to Round Rock. It’s finally becoming a reality starting April 8.

The opening lineup includes:

April 8 — Mount Westmore featuring Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too Short and E-40.

April 22 — Clay Walker and John Michael Montgomery

April 30 — Austin Taco & Margarita Festival

May 14 — H-Town Throwdown featuring Scarface, Bun B, Z-Ro, Slim Thug, Paul Wall, Mike Jones, Lil’ Flip, and Lil’ Keke

May 28 & 29 — The 13th Annual Lone Star Jam (Texas Country Music Festival)

June 3 — Dwight Yoakam

August 20 — Gary Allan

For more information on the venue and to purchase tickets, visit roundrockamp.com.