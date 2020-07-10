Former Cedar Park police chief involved in Greg Kelley wrongful conviction lawsuit will take over Burnet PD

BURNET, Texas (KXAN) — Former Cedar Park Police Chief Sean Mannix is set to take over the city of Burnet’s police department.

Mannix retired from Cedar Park in February after seven years as chief.

His retirement followed the exoneration of Greg Kelley — who was wrongfully convicted of assaulting a child in 2014.

At the time, Mannix said he took steps to address criticism surrounding the handling of that case.

According to a May lawsuit filed by Kelley, Mannix and the City of Cedar Park “committed numerous acts and knowing omissions which led to wrongful conviction and imprisonment.”

Kelley’s lawsuit claims that in February, Mannix compared Kelley’s innocence to that of O.J. Simpson.

Mannix is scheduled to start his new role in Burnet on Monday.