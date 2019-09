BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — Are you looking for some new furniture? Instead of IKEA you may want to head over to the old Buda Public Library.

The former library, located at 303 Main Street, is giving away all of their furniture this week which includes bookshelves, tables and chairs. They recently moved to a new location and decided to host a giveaway Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The giveaway is first come first serve so go get your new furniture while it’s still there.