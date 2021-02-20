FOOD: These are the places you can get free food in Austin, surrounding areas

Central Texas Food Bank’s food distribution event at Del Valle High School drew a huge crowd (KXAN/Avery Travis)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the devastation of the past week’s winter storms continues, thousands across Central Texas remain without power, water and food.

Below, you can find the various organizations and individuals pitching in to help residents during an increasingly difficult time.

Austin

  • Buenos Aires Café, 1201 E. Sixth St.: From noon to 5 p.m., Whole Foods Market, in collaboration with Good Work Austin, Austin Food & Wine Alliance and Les Dames d’Escoffier Austin Chapter will provide around 20,000 meals at select restaurants.
  • Chareon Express, 5610 N. Interstate Highway 35: From 4-7 p.m., Whole Foods Market, in collaboration with Good Work Austin, Austin Food & Wine Alliance and Les Dames d’Escoffier Austin Chapter will provide around 20,000 meals at select restaurants. Vegetarian options available.
  • Contigo, 2027 Anchor Lane: From 10 a.m. to noon, Whole Foods Market, in collaboration with Good Work Austin, Austin Food & Wine Alliance and Les Dames d’Escoffier Austin Chapter will provide around 20,000 meals at select restaurants. Vegetarian options available.
  • Salty Cargo, 1700 West Parmer Lane, Suite 100: From noon to 7 p.m. Whole Foods Market, in collaboration with Good Work Austin, Austin Food & Wine Alliance and Les Dames d’Escoffier Austin Chapter will provide around 20,000 meals at select restaurants.
  • Southside Flying Pizza, 2206 South Congress Avenue: From noon to 9 p.m., Whole Foods Market, in collaboration with Good Work Austin, Austin Food & Wine Alliance and Les Dames d’Escoffier Austin Chapter will provide around 20,000 meals at select restaurants. Vegetarian options available.
  • Millennium Youth Entertainment Center, 1156 Hargrave St.: 1 p.m. Event will offer food, water, diapers, formula and other essentials.

    Del Valle

    Del Valle High School, 5201 Ross Road, Del Valle: The Central Texas Food Bank will host a food distribution from noon to 3 p.m.

    Kyle

    Lehman High School, 1700 Lehman Road, Kyle: The City of Kyle, in partnership with the Central Food Bank, will host a food distribution from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

