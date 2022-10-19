FLORENCE, Texas (KXAN) — Florence ISD students were released from school early Wednesday afternoon after a threat was made to students and staff, a district release states.

District administration said in the release it “immediately engaged in a coordinated investigation with [the] Florence Police Department to determine the credibility of the threat.”

The district wrote there is “no indication” that students or staff were in imminent danger.

In a recent post on Facebook, the district said the “threat was a copy of threats that were delivered in the same fashion at several schools in neighboring districts over the last couple of days.”

School officials said they’re working with police to determine the origin of the threat the release stated.