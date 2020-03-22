First confirmed case of coronavirus found in Burnet County

BURNET COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Burnet County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

In a Facebook post Sunday, county judge James Oakely said that he was told of the confirmed case at 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

“This news is not a surprise, just as subsequent confirmations will not be,” Oakley wrote in his post.

He said he was informed of the case by the Burnet County Local Health Authority, Dr. Juliette Madrigal. He also explained that the confirmation is the result of a drive-through test at the Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Marble Falls.