Fireworks spark 50-acre grass fire along Hays-Travis-Caldwell County lines

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department is helping other agencies put out an estimated 50-acre grass fire sparked by fireworks on New Year’s Eve.

At last check, Travis County Fire rescue said the fire was under control but left a warning about wind for the rest of the night as people celebrate the New Year.

Fire on Rohde Rd is under control. Crew in mop up. Fire works related – please be careful and account for the wind tonight. @austinfiredept @KyleFD pic.twitter.com/YplzK9LSsn — Travis County Fire Rescue (@TC_Fire_Rescue) January 1, 2022

The area is east of the Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle, along Rhode and Graef Roads.

An Austin Fire Department spokesman told KXAN the fire was mainly in the Hays area, though he said the fire was large and had been burning since about 9 p.m.

At one point, the fire was threatening some abandoned buildings according to AFD, though at last check they were not in danger anymore.

It’s unknown if anyone was injured.