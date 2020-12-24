Firework stands expecting big sales despite firework shortage

AUSTIN (KXAN) —With New Years Eve right around the corner, fireworks stands are popping up across the nation, but will there be enough for you?

Half Off Fireworks owner Thomas Brownson says during the Fourth of July he saw sales almost double.

“I think everyone is tired and has nothing to do,” Brownson said.

American Fireworks saw business boom in July as well.

“Fourth of July this past season was extremely good for consumer fireworks,” said Glenn Davie with American Fireworks.

Firework companies only have a few weeks a year to make the majority of their income.

“The big day is the 31st, and by big, I mean 85% of our sales are on one day,” Davis said.

This year there is a firework shortage, but that hasn’t stopped the demand so far.

When the pandemic started, China halted its firework production, Davis said. There were other issues like ports backing up and fireworks not getting unloaded in time.

“We have had containers sitting there since November the 20th, and all we know is chances are we might not see them until February,” Davis said.

Both American Fireworks and Half Off Fireworks say they still have enough to get through the season, but not everyone will be setting up a stand this year.

“I usually see more stands up and this year there are a lot that didn’t because they didn’t have the inventory,” Brownson said.

What are they expecting for New Year’s Eve? Brownson says he expects the same sales as Fourth of July, but with less products it’s better to buy earlier than in years past.

Half Off Fireworks says it is still too early to tell how the shortage will impact next year’s season, but they are closely monitoring things and hoping to bring in more fireworks.

A burn ban in Travis County is still in effect, but it doesn’t prohibit setting off fireworks. It’s still illegal to light fireworks within Austin city limits. A similar burn ban is still on in Hays County, and those who live in city limits should follow their respective rules in regards to fireworks. Williamson County also has a burn ban in effect.