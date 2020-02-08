Firefly Aerospace holds community meeting to answer questions on rocket test gone wrong

BRIGGS, Texas (KXAN) — Firefly Aerospace is holding a community meeting in Briggs to discuss and answer questions on the “anomaly” during a rocket test at a Burnet County aerospace facility in January.

According to Christina Kang, a spokesperson for Firefly Aerospace, an incident during routine testing ahead of a planned spring launch for its Alpha rocket caused a small fire on the test stand that was quickly put out.

Despite initial reports of an explosion, both Firefly and the Burnet County Sheriff Calvin Boyd confirmed that there was never an explosion.

“The people in the community, they heard an explosion. They saw an explosion. The company explained to me that it was a fire,” said Burnet County Sheriff Calvin Boyd.

The Firefly leadership team released a statement directly after the incident:

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused and we will be working with the local emergency response team to ensure that the local community is kept aware of actions in a timely manner.



We will be hosting a community day soon to explain what happened and answer any questions.”

The community meeting will take place at the Firefly Aerobase on U.S. Highway 183 and County Road 210.