Firefighters tackling blaze at boat dock on Lake Travis marina

LAKEWAY, Texas (KXAN) — Firefighters are responding to a fire at a marina on Lake Travis on Saturday morning.

Lake Travis Firefighters said a number of fire boats have been called to help with the blaze, which reportedly started at a small boat dock.

The marina is located in the 16800 block of Hurst Creek Circle, in the Hurst Creek area of Lake Travis.

It is unclear at this stage if any boats were damaged by the fire.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is available.

