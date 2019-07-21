AFD says homeowner is accounted for in central Austin house fire

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Firefighters with the Austin Fire Department are battling a house fire in central Austin on Saturday.

The call came in around 8:14 p.m. at the house located at Red River and East 45th streets. AFD said around 8:50 p.m. that the fire on the second floor of the house was through the roof and into the attic.

Firefighters were searching for a reported victim, but AFD later said the homeowner was accounted for and was out of state.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.