Duplex partially collapses in west Austin fire

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire Department crews are battling a duplex fire that caused the structure to partially collapse in west Austin on Saturday night.

The call came in at 9:30 p.m. at the home in the 5600 block of Highland Crest Drive. According to AFD, crews are working on a fire on the back side of the structure that extends to the attic.

Around 10:15 p.m., AFD reported that the fire had been knocked down but was still burning. According to AFD, the fire’s location on a hillside — in addition to a clay tile roof — are making conditions dangerous to enter.

All occupants of the duplex have been accounted for.

KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.