AUSTIN — The Austin Fire Department is currently responding to a tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 35 southbound near Stassney Lane, and is treating the fire as a potentially hazardous material call.

FINAL #ATXTrafficFatality 6500 S IH 35 NB (20:33) A deceased on-scene pronouncement was obtained for an adult patient on this incident. Expect closures for investigation & clean-up. Seek alternate routes & avoid the area. https://t.co/ThSOH7lHVQ — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) September 18, 2022

An AFD shift commander said firefighters are making headway in extinguishing the fire after setbacks navigating traffic and with water access. The commander said that they are still determining whether the vehicle’s cargo poses a danger.

(KXAN Video/Chelsea Moreno)

Texas DOT tweeted at 8:54 p.m. that all lanes of I-35 are shutdown for a “fatality crash.”

KXAN will provide additional information when it becomes available.