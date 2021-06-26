Firefighters battle 5-acre brush fire off State Highway 21 in Bastrop County

DALE, Texas (KXAN) — Firefighters are working to put out a five-acre brush fire off State Highway 21 in Bastrop County Saturday evening.

The Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management says one structure is involved near 2434 State Highway 21. The fire is moving northeast, which is toward Legend Oaks Drive.

The community is asked to avoid the area and to be aware of its surroundings. The office also says be ready to leave if needed, if you live in that area.

As of 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the fire was 50% contained, according to the office.

Travis County first responders are at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.