Fire displaces 8 people in southeast Austin including Hurricane Laura evacuees

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A house fire in southeast Austin displaced eight people, five of whom had their Lake Charles homes destroyed by Hurricane Laura on Saturday morning, the Austin Fire Department says.

The evacuees were staying with family at a house off of Burleson Road. AFD says the fire was started by improperly discarded smoking materials, causing around $10,000 worth of damage to mostly a porch area of the house.

AFD responded to the call around 2:44 a.m. Saturday.

Electricity hadn’t been turned back on inside the house, causing the residents to be displaced, according to AFD.