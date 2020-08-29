Fire crews called to north Austin Chili’s after cigarette sparks blaze on patio

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Firefighters were called to a Chili’s in north Austin to tackle a blaze that is believed to have been started by a discarded cigarette.

The Austin Fire Department responded to the restaurant off I-35 after noon on Saturday, and units initially declared the incident a second alarm fire.

However, AFD told KXAN that the second alarm was canceled soon after because the fire was under control.

The fire was confined to the front patio area, AFD said on Twitter.

The restaurant was filled with smoke but the interior was not damaged by the blaze, which was out by 1:20 p.m., the fire department said.