A fire broke out in the Lakeline Mall food court the morning of Sept. 9, 2021 (Austin Fire Photo)

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — A fire broke out in the Lakeline Mall food court late Thursday morning, officials say.

The Austin Fire Department says the fire began in the food court and spread up the hood exhaust system to the roof. Crews will be on scene for an “extensive overhaul.”

Additional crews from ESD 6 in Lake Travis and ESD 2 in Pflugerville also responded to the fire.

KXAN has reached out to a representative from Lakeline Mall for more details. The mall is located in northwest Austin.