Fire beneath Highway 71 in southeast Austin put out Wednesday night

Local

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire Department crews extinguished a fire beneath the overpass at Highway 71 and Burleson Road in southeast Austin Wednesday night.

AFD responded to the scene at 8:52 p.m. after reports of two tent fires in an area of homeless encampments. At this time, it’s not believed anyone was inside the tents or that anyone was injured.

There were no reported road closures or disruption to the traffic above. AFD arson investigators are working to find out more information and determine the cause.

