ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Firefighters in Round Rock responded to a three-alarm fire at the Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living, located at 2351 Oakmont Drive, on Friday night.

The call came in around 6:40 p.m. and about 30 residents were evacuated. One person was transported to the the hospital with respiratory issues.

According to the City of Round Rock, displaced residents have been taken to the Clay Madsen Recreation Center.