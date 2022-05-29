AUSTIN (KXAN) – The U.S. Food & Drug Administration announced Saturday an investigation into FreshKampo or H-E-B brand organic strawberries for hepatitis A.

The FDA said not to eat, serve or sell those brands of strawberries if bought between March 5 and April 25.

“Currently, the potentially affected FreshKampo and HEB products are past shelf life. People who purchased FreshKampo and HEB fresh organic strawberries between March 5, 2022, and April 25, 2022, and then froze those strawberries for later consumption should not eat them,” the FDA said.

Known retailers for these products are:

Aldi

HEB

Kroger

Safeway

Sprouts Farmers Market

Trader Joe’s

Walmart

Weis Markets

WinCo Foods

The FDA recommended contacting a healthcare provider if you think you may have symptoms of a hepatitis A infection after eating these fresh organic strawberries, or if you believe that you have eaten these strawberries in the last two weeks.

According to the FDA’s website, the investigation is still ongoing.