Fayette County Sheriff’s Office raising money for retired K9’s cancer treatment

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is raising money to pay for cancer treatment for a retired K9 officer who had a knack for making big drug busts.

Beloved K9 officer Lobos got national recognition after finding millions of dollars worth in drugs along Interstate 10 over the years. He retired two years ago.

The sheriff’s office said recently, Lobos was at Texas A&M University’s veterinary hospital for a week after being diagnosed with cancer. He has chondrosarcoma in one of his lumbar vertebrae.

K9 Lobos (Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Photo)

Although the placement of the cancer is accessible with radiation treatment, the sheriff’s office said, cancer cells in the bone have caused his vertebra to expand and push on his spinal cord and nearby nerves.

Lobos has trouble walking because of it, the sheriff’s office said. Vets are hoping radiation will help shrink the bone down and relieve the pressure.

Right now, Lobos has done two of five radiation treatments, and he’s showing improvement, according to the sheriff’s office. If all goes well, they expect him to live the rest of his life normally.

However, Lobos’ medical costs are expected to be more than $14,000. To help out Lobos’ owner with the expenses, the sheriff’s office is running a fundraiser with Fayette County Sheriff’s Memorial and Benevolent Society.

Donations can be delivered to the sheriff’s office or mailed to 1646 N. Jefferson Street, La Grange, Texas, 78945. For more details, you can call Sgt. Det. Angela Jasek-Lala at (979) 968-5858.