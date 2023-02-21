FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Rural hospitals are an important lifeline for people who live outside major cities, but over the years some have become at risk for closure or have had to reduce services.

St. Mark’s Medical Center has become the latest victim in this ongoing struggle to operate rural hospitals.

According to a press release from St. Mark’s, the governing board voted unanimously to pursue becoming a Rural Emergency Hospital, which would keep the hospital open and serve the community with modified services.

The Rural Emergency Hospital is designated to maintain access to emergency critical outpatient services in communities that may not be able to financially support or sustain a community hospital, according to the press release.

Services closing include inpatient services, surgical services, orthopedic care, post-acute rehab, ambulatory care and speech therapy.

St. Mark’s Medical Center will still offer 24/7 emergency services, pharmacy services, cardiac rehab, lab work, x-rays and imaging, mammography and therapy for physical, occupational and respiratory needs.

LaGrange Mayor Jan Dockery told KXAN she is working with others in the city to see if anything can be done to return all services back to the hospital.

This story is developing and will be updated after the 6 p.m. newscast.