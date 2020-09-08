Fayette County home explodes, 2 flown to hospital

Local

Fayette County home explosion2

Two people were airlifted to the hospital after a home caught fire and exploded in Fayette County on Sept. 8, 2020. (Courtesy: Fayette County Record)

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — An explosion and fire at a home in Ellinger badly hurt two people, and they were flown to the hospital by helicopter, an emergency official said Tuesday.

Ellinger is east of La Grange on State Highway 71 in Fayette County.

The most likely cause of the blast was a propane leak, the official said.

The State Fire Marshal is on the way and will determine the cause and give details.

This is a developing situation and we will have more information as it becomes available. We have a crew headed to the scene.

