Fayette County deputies seize $885K worth of cocaine in I-10 traffic stop

Fayette County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Randy Thumann, K9 Kolt and Investigator Dan Smith with the nearly 20 pounds of cocaine they seized during a Monday traffic stop on I-10. (Fayette County Sheriff's Office photo)

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek said the office’s narcotics canine unit made another big drug bust Monday on Interstate 10.

Korenek said Sgt. Randy Thumann and K9 Kolt pulled over a Dodge Durango going eastbound on I-10 near milepost 667 between Flatonia and Schulenburg for a traffic violation. Once given permission to search the vehicle, Kolt alerted Thumann to the potential of drugs inside the vehicle.

Thumann found eight bricks of cocaine in a compartment built into the dash of the Durango, weighing in at nine kilograms, or nearly 20 pounds. Korenek said the street value of that much cocaine is approximately $885,000.

The driver of the Durango, 23-year-old Lauro Valdes, was arrested and faces a drug possession charge. According to jail records, he is currently in the Fayette County Jail.

