Fayette Co. K-9 unit seizes more than $600K worth of raw fentanyl

by: S. Acosta

A K-9 unit in Fayette County seized more than seven pounds of raw fentanyl worth more than $600,000, officials said Wednesday. (Courtesy: Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A K-9 unit in Fayette County seized more than seven pounds of raw fentanyl worth more than $600,000, officials said Wednesday.

Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reported the Narcotics Canine Unit involving K-9 Kolt stopped a black SUV on Interstate Highway 10 just after 11 a.m. on Feb. 21 for a traffic violation.

Korenek said there were “many criminal indicators” observed while officials spoke with the driver and consent to search the vehicle was given.

The unit found about 7.2 pounds of raw fentanyl located in a suitcase that had been altered to conceal narcotics.

The street value of the fentanyl is appoximately $637,000, FCSO said.

Jose Guadalupe Ramos, 45, was arrested for felony drug possession.

