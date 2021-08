LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a Lockhart house fire that resulted in a death.

According to the City of Lockhart, the fire happened at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Mora Street.

In addition to the confirmed death, one other person was injured and taken to the hospital, treated and has been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.