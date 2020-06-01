Fatal crash in Taylor involving car, 18-wheeler Monday

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — A man died after a head-on collision with an 18-wheeler in Taylor, police said Monday.

Police responded to the scene in the 300 block of Carlos Parker Boulevard SW at 5:45 a.m. for the collision. Police say Dillon Patrick Coy, 24, of Bremond, Texas, was driving westbound in a 2001 Honda when he veered off the road.

Coy hit a reflector pole, then overcorrected and went into oncoming traffic. He then hit an 18-wheeler and was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The driver of the 18-wheeler suffered minor injuries and was taken to Seton Williamson County Medical Center, police say.

Police say they don’t expect to file any criminal charges. This is the first fatal traffic crash in Taylor this year, and the investigation is still ongoing.