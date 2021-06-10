Family of woman killed in crash caused by SMPD officer to hold memorial on anniversary of death

Jennifer Miller was killed in a crash nearly one year ago in Caldwell County on June 10, 2020 by a San Marcos police officer. An open can of beer was found in his vehicle at the time. (Courtesy: Pamela Watts)

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story linked the case to the Caldwell County district attorney. The case was moved to Bastrop County due to a connection between the officer and the Caldwell County DA.

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — It’s been one year since Jennifer Miller was killed in a crash with an off-duty San Marcos police officer in Caldwell County.

On Thursday, family and friends will honor her with a memorial outside of the San Marcos Mayor’s office.

Miller’s partner, Pamela Watts, was in the car at the time of the crash, and is still heartbroken after witnessing the tragic accident that killed Jennifer.

San Marcos Police Sgt. Ryan Hartman was behind the wheel. The Caldwell County district attorney passed the case to Bastrop County because he knows Hartman.

Bastrop District Attorney Bryan Goertz said evidence points to it being a distracted driving wreck. However, crash report documents note that there was an open container of beer in Hartman’s truck.

Hartman refused a blood alcohol test, though he said he hadn’t been drinking. After police got a warrant for the test, it came back clean later that day.

Hartman was put on paid administrative leave, but resumed duties after approval from San Marcos Police Chief Stan Standridge in November.

Watts feels as if Hartman is being protected because he’s a police officer. That’s why she’s holding the memorial outside of the mayor’s office.

Jala Washington is speaking with Miller’s close family and friends on the anniversary of her death. Watch her story on KXAN News at 6 p.m.