Family of missing Texas State student offers $10,000 reward 5 months after his disappearance

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — It has been five months since a Texas State University student disappeared mostly without a trace.

Now, the family of 21-year-old Jason Landry is offering $10,000 for information that helps bring their son home.

“No matter what the circumstance is, no matter what the end result is — we want to know,” Jason’s dad, Kent Landry, said. “We want to know the truth.”

Jason’s family announced on a Facebook page created to find him that starting May 17 through Aug. 1, they’ll be offering the reward to anyone who has details.

Jason Landry’s family offers reward in return for information about his disappearance (via Facebook)

The family’s Facebook post reads in part:

“This offer requires that the information provided by the claimant is the direct and proximate cause of the location and return of Jason Landry. The information must be specific, adequate, timely and actually used by law enforcement, search agencies or other appropriate entities to find and return Jason to his family. The successful claimant must provide sufficient and clear written details that enable search and law enforcement teams to locate and return Jason.“

The post goes on to say that simply providing nonspecific information or descriptions of where Jason may be isn’t sufficient enough to receive the reward. Only information that has the recommendation from PM Investigations will be considered, the post said.

According to the family, the reward will be divided equally if there is more than one person who comes forward with substantial information.

“It’s really hard for me to imagine that no one knows nothing,” Kent said.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said Jason was driving home for Christmas break in mid-December when he crashed his car on Salt Flat Road near Luling. There’s about an hour gap from when investigators believe the crash happened and when Jason’s cell phone data stopped.

Jason Landry’s crashed car (Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office Photo)

“Is it possible that he passed that night from exposure and cold and all those things — yes, it’s possible,” Kent said. “But, I also know that search entities have moved heaven and earth to search the area.”

Kent said they’ll take all tips seriously.

“He’s my boy, we love him,” he said.

According to Kent, they’re putting a time limit on the reward period, so tipsters are more motivated to come forward. The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said Crime Stoppers usually only helps with financial rewards in bigger areas.