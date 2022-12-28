CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Students in the Vista Ridge Ranger Band have the chance to perform at one of the world’s most famous parades — and their families won’t let a Southwest cancelation keep them from seeing the event in person.

For many students, the trip to the Rose Parade will be their first time in California.

“They’re just thrilled,” said Band Director Bryan Christian.

The students, band director staff and chaperones are taking a separate airline, and their flight – as of Wednesday evening – was still on track.

But dozens of parents were scheduled on a Southwest flight that got canceled this week.

Their solution? Chartering a bus.

The Vista Ridge Ranger band practices ahead of the Rose Parade.

Parents, siblings of Vista Ridge Ranger Band members packed into this bus to drive to California for the Rose Parade.

“I just wanted to tell you a big huge thank you,” said Christian as he addressed parents on the bus before they took off. “The fact that we have people who are willing to take a 20-hour bus ride… for you to be willing to do this, means the world to your kids.”

You should be able to see the Vista Ridge Ranger Band on TV along the parade route around 11 a.m. CST on Jan. 2. You can watch the parade live on KXAN.