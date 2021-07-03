Family, advocates for Rodney Reed to rally on Texas Capitol steps Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The family and advocates for a man who has maintained his innocence for more than two decades will continue to call for justice Saturday evening at the Texas State Capitol.

Rodney Reed, 53, was convicted of murdering 19-year-old Stacey Stites in Bastrop in 1996 and has been on death row. In November 2019, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals stayed Reed’s execution date.

Now, a new hearing for Reed will begin July 19 in Bastrop, where the defense will present evidence and call on witnesses to support his innocence. This could lead to a new trial for Reed.

Reed’s brother, Rodrick Reed, confirmed to KXAN through email on Saturday that Rodney was moved from death row to Bastrop County Jail on Friday. He is scheduled to be there through July 30.

The rally for Reed will start at 6 p.m. on the Texas State Capitol steps near Congress Avenue and West 11th Street.