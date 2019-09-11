Families donate thousands after beloved AISD teacher’s home destroyed in fire

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Donations are pouring in right now for a beloved teacher at the Austin Independent School District after a fire destroyed her family’s home in Pflugerville.

The fire happened late Friday night at Sheryl Southwell’s house. Word spread quickly about what happened among the families whose children attend Hill Elementary School, where Southwell teaches second grade.

Someone then started a fundraiser through GoFundMe.

By Wednesday afternoon, the online fundraiser brought in more than $21,000. The GoFundMe page states that this money will “help cover the cost of replacing her house and contents due to the fire.”

The organizer of the fundraiser also posted the following message on the page Wednesday from Southwell:

“We can’t thank everyone enough for their generosity and kind words. When friends asked if they could share what happened on Go Fund Me, we never imagined this kind of response. It is hard to find the words to express how grateful we feel to all of you! The world we live is filled with so much conflict and sadness…it is such a blessing to see and experience how much goodness there is in the world. You all have not only blessed my husband and I, but also his daughter and her two children. Her employer transferred her to this area and they moved here the day after the fire! THANK YOU SO MUCH EVERYONE.”

The Travis County Fire Marshal’s Office is now investigating the cause of the house fire. A county spokesperson told KXAN that the cause has still not been determined yet.