Falling icicles could pose danger to you, your family and your property

Icicles hanging at the CEFCO carwash at Parmer and 620 (Courtesy of Erica Chasco)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — All those gigantic icicles on the side of tall buildings or at your own home may look neat, but they can pose a serious safety risk in the coming days as the temperature warms.

If they are on your own home or business, it’s a good idea to knock them down now.

But, be even more careful when going into businesses. Look up and be aware of your surroundings.

Icicles growing more than 5 feet tall in places

For example, in Burnet County, Lee and Cathy Bullard sent us this image of a giant icicle on their home. They measured it at 70.5 inches long — nearly six feet! You don’t want something like that from falling on you.

70.5-inch icicle in Burnet County (Courtesy Lee and Cathy Bullard)
70-inch icicle in Burnet County (Courtesy Lee and Cathy Bullard)

Also, make sure you don’t park close to a building where something like that may fall. It could do significant damage to your vehicle.

