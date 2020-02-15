Facility supporting abused children celebrates opening of new building

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A San Marcos-based non-profit is celebrating a renovation that they say will help them in their mission of caring for abused children.

Roxanne’s House, the Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center’s Child Advocacy Center, provides support for abuse victims, including counseling and forensic interviews.

Last year, it supported 574 victims of child abuse.

For the renovation, Roxanne’s House partnered with HomeAid Austin and Brookfield Reservation. As a result, it will open a new building with 300 sq. ft. of office space, where the facility can place three members of staff.

HomeAid Austin said that discounted and donated labor and materials saved Roxanne’s House more than $40,000.

“This addition will make all the difference in our office space and ultimately being able to serve child abuse victims to the best of our abilities,” said Ashley Rios, Program Director for Roxanne’s House.

“Words cannot express how grateful I am to all who worked on this project,” she added.