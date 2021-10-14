Extensive flooding in Fayette County raises concerns about drain effectiveness

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Like many other areas in Central Texas Thursday, Fayette County is dealing with the aftermath of heavy rains that caused flooding and even some permanent damage.

According to Fayette County, at least four homes flooded extensively due to storms Wednesday night.

Katina Davidson is frustrated. She said her home has flooded twice in less than a year. Davidson is spent her Thursday mopping up nearly a foot of water that came rushing into her home Wednesday night.

“I woke up at 3:30 this morning, I heard the rain, and I’m just on high alert,” Davidson said.

Her instincts were right. She saw water rushing in quickly from both her front door and back.

“I saw it start coming up and coming up, so I just started taking up what I could,” Davidson said.

Propping her couch legs up with bricks, she was able to somewhat salvage it. Still, this is the second time in less than six months it’s gotten soaked by floodwaters.

“May, I had nine inches,” Davidson said. “On the other side of my fence there’s a big empty lot — that’s where all the water goes. Plus, it comes from the highway. It comes from the front and the back, and it just goes up.”

“The water came up really fast, and the drainage was not able to take care of it.”

Fayette County’s Chief of Emergency Management Craig Moreau said the county is applying for a state grant to pay up to $500,000 to survey the effectiveness of drains throughout the county.

“The problem is these generally take a long time to come to fruition,” Moreau said.

According to Moreau, it could take up to $40 million to actually implement a plan for improving drains after the survey. For now, he’s working to help those with immediate needs.



“People can call 1 (800) RED-CROSS, and Red Cross can get them on their feet for the next couple of days.”

Davidson just doesn’t want to have to worry about this happening again.

“It’s my home,” she said.



According to Moreau, the county should know about the grant approval within the next couple of months.