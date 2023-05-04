AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re looking for ways to celebrate Cinco de Mayo this weekend, there are a few events commemorating the day around Central Texas this weekend.

Cinco de Mayo, or the fifth of May, celebrates the date of the Mexican army’s May 5, 1862 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War.

Austin

Fiesta Austin will celebrate its 49th annual Cinco de Mayo at Fiesta Gardens on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Gates open at 10 a.m., and the event is free for everyone under 12. There is a $7 charge after 12 p.m., but tickets can be purchased online in advance for $5.

There will be food, art, and performances from several musicians and bands, including mariachis. There will also be a Kids Zone from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Find details about the event and performers online.

Kyle

In Kyle, the city is spotlighting a local artist’s work all month long to commemorate Cinco de Mayo.

Various pieces of art done by Anna Martinez Boling will be on display at Kyle City Hall to celebrate Hispanic Heritage for Cinco de Mayo throughout the entire month of May, according to an announcement from the city.

Boling is an artist, attorney and volunteer living in Kyle. According to the city’s release, she started her art career as a sign artist in her twenties and worked in the sign industry when everything was done by hand.

After almost 30 years of practicing law, Boling is transitioning back into the art world by opening The Boling Gallery in Kyle on the family property on S. Stagecoach Rd., while still maintaining a small law practice, the release said.

The art will be accessible Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. for the entire month. The exhibition will also be open on certain Saturdays while other events are occurring at City Hall, including on May 13 during the All Aboard! Railroad Depot Painting Event.