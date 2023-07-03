AUSTIN (KXAN) — From fireworks to a popsicle run, there are plenty of ways to celebrate Independence Day across Central Texas on Tuesday.

Below is a list of festivities happening to celebrate the holiday:

Austin

H-E-B Austin Symphony July 4 Concert and Fireworks: VIP festivities start at 5 p.m. and the free event begins at 8 p.m. on July 4 at Auditorium Shores and the Long Center. The concert begins at 8:30 p.m. followed by “mile-high” fireworks.

Willie Nelson’s Fourth of July Picnic – Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year at Q2 Stadium in Austin. Doors will open at 1 p.m., and the July 4 concert will start at 2 p.m.

Georgetown

Georgetown Sertoma Club 40th annual 4th of July in San Gabriel Park – Activities begin at 11 a.m. at San Gabriel Park and will include live entertainment starting at noon. The festival also includes arts and crafts vendors, food vendors including a beer and wine vendor, a petting zoo, classic and antique cars, games, and rides for children and adults. The event concludes with a fireworks show at about 9:30 p.m.

Kyle

City of Kyle Fireworks Show and Concert: A family-friendly celebration starting at 5 p.m. with Austin cover band, The Grooves, performing outside the Hays CISD Performing Arts Center until 9 p.m., followed by a 20-minute fireworks show.

Popsicle Run 4 Miler/3k/1k: The Plum Creek Neighborhood is hosting the “Popsicle Run” starting at 6 a.m. There will be fruit ice for all finishers. You can register to participate or volunteer online.

Round Rock

Round Rock Fourth of July Parade: Parade in vibrant downtown Round Rock on July 4 starts at 8:30 a.m.

Kalahari KABOOM! A Fourth of July Celebration – From 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. Kalahari is hosting a “family-friendly” Firework Spectacular. There will be live music, a bounce house park, petting zoo, face painting, balloon artists, VR game truck and food and drinks. Fireworks start around 9:15 p.m.